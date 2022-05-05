Expand / Collapse search
Racing
Published

Formula One Miami Grand Prix: 6 wild things you need to know about the big race

Formula One's first Miami race is as wild as the city's reputation

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Foxnews.com Gets Behind the Wheel of a Formula One Car Video

Foxnews.com Gets Behind the Wheel of a Formula One Car

Fox Car Report checks out the F1 Driving Experience at Monticello Motor Club

The Formula One circus is coming to Miami this weekend and Florida is pulling out all the stops.

The Miami Grand Prix is being held on a new track built around the Miami Dolphin's Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and it truly is like no other on the F1 calendar.

Here are a few unusual facts about the event:

IT'S LONG AND FAST:

The Miami Grand Prix track has 19 turns.

The Miami Grand Prix track has 19 turns. (Miami Grand Prix)

The race will cover 57 laps of the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit, which includes a 4/5-mile straight that is one of the longest on the F1 calendar and should see the cars brushing 200 mph.

IT'S EXPENSIVE:

General admission tickets to the Miami Grand Prix start at $500.

General admission tickets to the Miami Grand Prix start at $500. (Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Admission to Friday practice starts at $149 and tickets for race day range from general admission passes for $500 to luxury suites priced in the thousands. Nevertheless, the weekend is essentially a sell out with over 240,000 people expected to attend. Organizers are already planning to add capacity next year.

IT HAS CABLE … CARS

A cable car has been installed to get people from one end of the Miami Grand Prix venue to the other.

A cable car has been installed to get people from one end of the Miami Grand Prix venue to the other. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A theme-park style cable car system has been installed to help get fans from one end of the packed venue to the other.

IT HAS A BEACH

The Hard Rock Beach features cabanas, pools and a stage.

The Hard Rock Beach features cabanas, pools and a stage. (Miami Grand Prix)

The venue is about four miles from the Atlantic Ocean as the crow flies, but there's still plenty of sand. The track features a beach party area inside turns 11-13 that costs $1,000 to $2,000 to get into and has pools, cabanas and a view of the stage that will feature concerts from a variety of big-name acts through the weekend, including The Chainsmokers and Post Malone.

IT HAS LAND YACHTS

Yachts have been dry-docked inside the track to be used as viewing platforms.

Yachts have been dry-docked inside the track to be used as viewing platforms. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Not to be outdone by F1's marquee Monaco Grand Prix, several yachts have been docked within the turns 6-8 complex, but they won't be sailing away. The ships are parked on trailers hidden within a deck that's been covered in a shimmering plastic surface meant to look like water. The price to board them is very real, however, and was listed at $28,000 each. There are several seats on each boat, all of which have their sterns facing towards the track to be used as viewing platforms.

IT'S GOING TO DISAPPEAR

Most of the Miami Grand Prix venue is temporary and will be dismantled and stored until next year's race.

Most of the Miami Grand Prix venue is temporary and will be dismantled and stored until next year's race. (Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

While most of the track is permanent, the rest of the venue, including the grandstands, beach and marina, will be dismantled after the race away with plenty of time to spare before fans return for football season, then reinstalled next spring.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos