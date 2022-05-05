Formula One Miami Grand Prix: 6 wild things you need to know about the big race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Formula One circus is coming to Miami this weekend and Florida is pulling out all the stops.

The Miami Grand Prix is being held on a new track built around the Miami Dolphin's Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and it truly is like no other on the F1 calendar.

Here are a few unusual facts about the event:

IT'S LONG AND FAST:

The race will cover 57 laps of the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit, which includes a 4/5-mile straight that is one of the longest on the F1 calendar and should see the cars brushing 200 mph.

IT'S EXPENSIVE:

Admission to Friday practice starts at $149 and tickets for race day range from general admission passes for $500 to luxury suites priced in the thousands. Nevertheless, the weekend is essentially a sell out with over 240,000 people expected to attend. Organizers are already planning to add capacity next year.

IT HAS CABLE … CARS

A theme-park style cable car system has been installed to help get fans from one end of the packed venue to the other.

IT HAS A BEACH

The venue is about four miles from the Atlantic Ocean as the crow flies, but there's still plenty of sand. The track features a beach party area inside turns 11-13 that costs $1,000 to $2,000 to get into and has pools, cabanas and a view of the stage that will feature concerts from a variety of big-name acts through the weekend, including The Chainsmokers and Post Malone.

IT HAS LAND YACHTS

Not to be outdone by F1's marquee Monaco Grand Prix, several yachts have been docked within the turns 6-8 complex, but they won't be sailing away. The ships are parked on trailers hidden within a deck that's been covered in a shimmering plastic surface meant to look like water. The price to board them is very real, however, and was listed at $28,000 each. There are several seats on each boat, all of which have their sterns facing towards the track to be used as viewing platforms.

IT'S GOING TO DISAPPEAR

While most of the track is permanent, the rest of the venue, including the grandstands, beach and marina, will be dismantled after the race away with plenty of time to spare before fans return for football season, then reinstalled next spring.