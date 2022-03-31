Formula One cars to race down Las Vegas Strip at 212 mph in 2023

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

And you thought there were some expensive cars on the Las Vegas Strip now.

Formula One has announced that it will be holding a race on the streets of Sin City on a Saturday night 2023.

The series has signed a three-year deal with local organizers, who have designed a 3.8-mile street circuit that includes a section of Las Vegas Boulevard that will see cars running past some of its most famous casinos, including the Bellagio, Paris and Caesars Place, at speeds up to 212 mph.

Caesars Palace hosted Formula One in 1981 and 1982 on track built in its parking lot, which is considered among the worst tracks the series has ever raced on, but the location has since been developed into hotel properties.

The exact date of next year's race hasn't been confirmed, but it will be near the end of the season in November.

The Formula One calendar currently includes stops in Miami and Austin. The last time three races were held in the U.S. in the same year was 1982, when Detroit and Long Beach, Calif., joined the Caesars Palace Grand Prix. The Las Vegas race will be the first Formula One race since 1985 that will be held on Saturday instead of Sunday.