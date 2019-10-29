Ford recalling over 300K vans, 384 SUVs to fix three issues

Ford is recalling over 300,000 Transit vans in the U.S. and North America for the second time to replace driveshaft couplings that can crack and potentially cause the shaft to come loose.

The issue could lead to a loss of power to the wheels and allow the vehicles to move while the transmission is in Park with the parking brake disengaged. Ford said the replacement parts should be good for at least 40,000 miles and that a permanent solution is in development. The vehicles subject to the recall were built from Jan. 17, 2014, to June 15, 2017.

Ford is also recalling 366 2019 Edge models to replace seatbelt anchors and a total of 18 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator full-size SUVs that possibly left the factory with suspension parts that weren’t securely fastened.

There are no known accidents or injuries related to any of the issues.

