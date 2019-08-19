Ford Mustang owners can get $2,500 from Chevy, here's how

If you can’t beat them, bribe them. Chevrolet is willing to give $2,500 to Ford Mustang owners to get them to switch to a Camaro.

The incentive is available to folks who’ve owned their Mustangs for at least 30 days and only applies to purchases completed by Sept. 3, GM Authority reported.

So-called conquest incentives like this are common in the auto industry, but don't often apply to a specific model like Chevy's deal.

The Camaro finished a distant third to the Mustang on the muscle car sales charts last year and was trailing its pony car rival 38,542 to 24,516 sold through the first half of 2019.

REPORT SAYS CHEVY IS DISCONTINUING THE CAMARO...AGAIN

The automaker should be particularly interested in clearing out its remaining 2019 Camaro SS models before the new cars arrive because it featured a controversial grille design that has been restyled for 2020.

With the discount, the starting price for the entry-level Camaro drops to $23,495, while a top of the line 650 hp Camaro ZL1 can be had for $62,195 before any other discounts are applied.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP