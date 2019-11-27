The Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition is sold out, but you can still buy another model

Ford said it isn’t planning to announce how many orders it gets for its upcoming electric Mustang Mach-E, but it has at least one.

Just over a week after the utility vehicle’s reveal, Ford’s consumer website says the limited availability $61,000 First Edition model is sold out and the option for it has been removed from the reservations page. Reservations to order a Mustang Mach-E require a $500 refundable deposit for vehicles that will be produced starting late next year.

Ford hasn’t confirmed how many of the First Editions will be built (1, 100, 1,000, 10,000?), but the model will come loaded with most of the Mustang Mach-E’s optional features, a 332 hp all-wheel-drive powertrain and an extended range battery pack that provides an estimated 270 miles of driving between charges.

Including the First Edition, the 2021 Mustang Mach-E is being offered in five trim levels that now range from the $43,895 Select to the $60,500 GT.

9 FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT THE FORD MUSTANG MACH-E

Ford President Joe Hinrichs said Ford is only capable of building around 50,000 Mustang Mach-E’s during its first year of production in Mexico due to battery-pack supply constraints, according to The Detroit News.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims 250,000 reservations, each with a $100 deposit, have been placed for the Cybertruck pickup that was revealed four days after the Mach-E.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP