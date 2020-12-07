Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ford Maverick compact pickup uncovered in new photos

It’s based on the new Ford Bronco Sport crossover utility vehicle

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford hasn’t officially announced it yet, but the automaker has a new compact pickup coming soon.

This disguised prototype shows the overall shape of the completed pickup.

This disguised prototype shows the overall shape of the completed pickup. (Brian Williams)

It’s based on the new Ford Bronco Sport crossover utility vehicle and will be called the Maverick, according to various spy photos of disguised prototypes and insider leaks.

Now the entire body has been exposed in images shared with Motor1, revealing a four-door, short-bed form in all of its glory – not to mention the name stamped on the tailgate.

Technical details are still unconfirmed, but it will likely be offered with one or both of the engines available in the Bronco Sport, which include a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder and 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

Ford has only said that it has a new “white space” model on the way, meaning something it doesn’t currently sell, but expect to see the Maverick unveiled sometime next year as a 2022 model.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos