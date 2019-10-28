The Ford Flex, its oldest SUV, is being discontinued

Ford’s oldest utility vehicle is being discontinued after a decade.

The Flex has been one of the automaker’s lowest selling family car offerings since it was introduced as a 2009 model. Despite many positive reviews, the utility vehicle’s offbeat boxy design never really caught on with consumers, and its head designer left the company just a few months after it debuted. It was the first Ford brand model to offer one of the company's now-ubiquitous EcoBoost turbocharged engines.

Sales of the Flex peaked at 38,000 in its first full year on the market, but it was soon overshadowed by the arrival of an all-new Ford Explorer in 2011 that featured a more conventional SUV look. Ford sold 250,000 Explorers in 2018 alone, while less than 300,000 Flexes have been sold during its entire run.

Ford hasn’t announced the exact date that the last Flex will come off of the line at its Oakville Assembly Complex in Canada, but the facility built the last Lincoln MKT that shared its platform earlier this month.

The Explorer has been fully redesigned again for 2020.

