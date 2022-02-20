See it: Floyd Mayweather's NASCAR loses a wheel in the Daytona 500

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Money Team Racing's first NASCAR Cup Series event hasn't been a knockout.

The #50 car owned by boxer Floyd Mayweather and driven by Kaz Grala lost the right rear wheel during Stage 1 of the season-opening event, requiring a trip to pit lane for an unscheduled stop.

The wheels on the all-new NASCAR Next Gen cars have switched from using five lug-nuts to a single center lug like those featured on cars from other racing series.

According to NASCAR's rules, the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier could face a four-race suspension if it is determined that the wheel was improperly installed.

Grala qualified the Chevrolet in the 35th starting position for the only race the team has so-far confirmed.

A few laps later, Justin Haley also lost the right front wheel of his Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.