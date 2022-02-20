Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

See it: Floyd Mayweather's NASCAR loses a wheel in the Daytona 500

NASCAR's Next Gen car uses a new design

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox Nation is riding with Landon Cassill in the Daytona 500 Video

Fox Nation is riding with Landon Cassill in the Daytona 500

Landon Cassill will be driving the Fox Nation-sponsored Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR Cup Series car in the Daytona 500 and is featured in the Fox Nation series "Road to Daytona."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Money Team Racing's first NASCAR Cup Series event hasn't been a knockout.

Kaz Grala drives the #50 Chevrolet  for The Money Team Racing.

Kaz Grala drives the #50 Chevrolet  for The Money Team Racing. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The #50 car owned by boxer Floyd Mayweather and driven by Kaz Grala lost the right rear wheel during Stage 1 of the season-opening event, requiring a trip to pit lane for an unscheduled stop.

The wheels on the all-new NASCAR Next Gen cars have switched from using five lug-nuts to a single center lug like those featured on cars from other racing series.

According to NASCAR's rules, the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier could face a four-race suspension if it is determined that the wheel was improperly installed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grala qualified the Chevrolet in the 35th starting position for the only race the team has so-far confirmed.

A few laps later, Justin Haley also lost the right front wheel of his Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos