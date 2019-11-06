Expand / Collapse search
Chevrolet says 2020 Corvette production delayed by UAW strike

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version in the model's history, and promises supercar performance at a bargain basement price less than $60,000.

The automotive world will have to wait a little longer for the first mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette.

The automaker confirmed Wednesday that production of the 2020 Corvette Stingray has been pushed to early next year by the recent United Automobile Workers strike, which lasted 40 days before being settled last month.

(Chevrolet)

Chevy's Bowling Green, Ky., assembly plant was supposed to start building the $59,995 Corvette by the end of this year, but Autoblog reports that the start date has now moved to February 2020. The factory needs to finish its run of 2019 models before it can be shut down and retooled for the all-new vehicle.

The new Corvette is going toplessVideo

The current generation of cars that still need to be built includes a black Z06 set to be the last front-engine Corvette ever, which was sold for $2.7 million in June at a charity auction benefitting the Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

