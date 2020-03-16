Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fiat Chrysler idling European plants to fight coronavirus spread

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fiat Chrysler is shutting down most of its European manufacturing facilities as part of the efforts to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The closures cover plants in Italy, Poland and Serbia and affect several models sold in the U.S., including the entire Maserati lineup, the Jeep Renegade, Fiat 500X and Fiat 500L.

Jeep sold 76,885 Renegades in the U.S. in 2019.

The automaker is tentatively aiming to reopen the factories on March 27 and has also initiated a work from home program globally for employees who can conduct their business away from the office. Ford and GM employees have also begun telecommuting as possible this week.

Ferrari and Lamborghini have also idled their Italian factories for the next two weeks.

