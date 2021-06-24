Ferrari 296 GTB supercar revealed with unusual V6 engine

Ferrari is powering up by downsizing.

The supercar company's latest model uses a hybrid turbocharged V6 powertrain that outguns many of its V8 and V12-powered models.

The 296 GTB is the first Ferrari-branded car to wear a V6, with previous editions sold under the Dino name.

None had a powertrain quite like this, however. The 2.992-liter V6 features an ultrawide 120 degree angle between the cylinders where the twin turbochargers live, while an electric motor is sandwiched between it and an eight-speed dual clutch transmission. The 296 in the name represents the displacement and number of cylinders in Ferrari tradition.

The total system output is listed at 818 hp and the rear-wheel-drive mid-engine coupe can accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 205 mph.

It also has plug-in capability and a small battery that stores enough electricity for it to cover 15.5 miles in all-electric mode, albeit with power reduced to 165 hp.

The 296 GTB will join the the 986 hp SF90 Stradale in Ferrari's growing hybrid lineup early next year at a yet to be announced price.

Ferrari is aiming to launch its first all-electric model around 2025.