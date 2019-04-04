Elon Musk assists Sheryl Crow after Tesla screen goes black, singer says she's stuck in parking lot

After struggling to turn her Tesla on Wednesday, singer Sheryl Crow turned to her nearly 320,000 Twitter followers for assistance. One follower, in particular, rushed in to save the day.

"Help! Who knows what to do when your @Tesla screen goes black and the reset doesn’t work? Return it and get your money back??" asked Crow, revealing that she was stuck in a parking lot at the time.

More than 5,600 fans replied to Crow's tweet and submitted dozens of suggestions — but no one's expertise on the subject compared to Tesla's own CEO Elon Musk.

ELON MUSK'S SECURITY CLEARANCE IS UNDER REVIEW

Musk responded with simple instructions, "Change your screen preference from night mode to auto."

"Night mode with 0% brightness is actually too dark during the day," he added. "This is ultimately our fault. We will update our software so that 0% brightness is always usable relative to ambient conditions."

A Twitter user then pointed out to Musk that a reset should have fixed the problem, however. Musk said he "agreed" that should have been the case.

The 57-year-old country crooner thanked Musk, giving him a thumbs-up for his help.

"Problem solved with that solution after getting to @Tesla. Might I suggest adding some screen controls to the app so that you’re not stuck when the screen goes black?" Crow wrote to Musk.

She later confirmed to her followers that her issue was resolved and thanked everyone for jumping in to offer suggestions.

JIMMY BUFFETT'S OLD 1972 CHEVROLET EL CAMINO SS IS FOR SALE AND READY FOR A ROAD TRIP TO MARGARITAVILLE

"LOVED all of your creative responses. Best one was suggesting my kids take a look... which would have been helpful since my kid was the one who changed the settings / caused it to go black in the first place! I knew I should have interrupted school..." replied Crow. "Also, for the haters: I love my @Tesla, and have very few problems. I got the basic model, nothing overly fancy, and it was cheaper than my minivan!"

Nearly 20,000 people liked Musk's advice for Crow, though some questioned if he was only quick to respond because of Crow's fame.

"Only for famous ppl," one fan responded, though a woman then argued that she's seen him "reply and help people, famous or not."

"He can't do that for everyone obviously, he is only human (as far as we know ) but he does it surprisingly a lot," the woman continued.

"Hahahahaha this is AMAZING! Bet you didn’t think Elon was going to respond directly!" another user wrote.

"This is like the peak of customer service," a follower observed.

Musk is currently under fire for allegedly violating an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) when he tweeted about Tesla's vehicle production in February without a lawyer's approval. A federal judge will hear oral arguments Thursday about whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk should be held in contempt of court.

It's unclear if Musk plans to attend the hearing. Musk has said his tweet didn't need pre-approval because it wasn't new information that would be meaningful to investors. His attorneys say the SEC is violating his first amendment rights to free speech.

Tesla's shares are falling 9% in early trading after the company said it churned out 77,100 vehicles in the first quarter, well behind the pace it must sustain to fulfill Musk's pledge to manufacture 500,000 cars annually. As of Wednesday's close, Tesla shares were down 12.3% so far this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.