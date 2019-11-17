Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ford
Published

Electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E officially revealed

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

It’s a fast electric horse.

Ford unveiled the battery-powered Mustang Mach-E utility vehicle on Sunday night, marking the first time the Mustang name has been used on a model other than a two-door sports car.

As Ford’s first purpose-built electric vehicle, The Mustang Mach-E is a compact utility that’s about the same size as the Ford Escape, but features a sportier look infused with plenty of Mustang-influenced styling cues. The Mexican-made vehicle is set to be the first of 16 electric cars Ford launches worldwide by 2025.

A lineup of five Mustang Mach-E models with a mix of driving range and performance will begin rolling out late next year with two battery size options and a variety of rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive powertrains. Starting prices run from $44,995 to $61,600 before state and federal electric car tax credits are applied.

(Ford)

All of the Mustang Mach-Es share the same four-door hatchback design with seating for five and a water-resistant trunk under the hood that compliments the rear cargo area. A digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel while a 15.5-inch touchscreen display dominates the center of the dashboard and is equipped with Ford’s next-generation Sync4 infotainment system.

(Ford)

Depending on the configuration, the Mustang Mach-E will be able to travel from 210 miles to 300 between charges, with rear-wheel-drive versions equipped with an extended range battery pack delivering the longest distance. The California Route 1 looks set to be the least expensive of these at a base price of $51,500.

The top of the line GT is aimed at delivering the kind of muscle car-like performance the Mustang name evokes. It’s powered by an all-wheel-drive system rated at 429 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque. Ford says it can accelerate to 60 mph in the mid-three-second range, which makes it nearly as quick to the speed as a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and puts it in the same league as the most powerful version of the upcoming Tesla Model Y. However, Ford estimates the GT will have a range of 235 miles, compared to 280 miles for the Model Y, which is similarly priced at $62,125.

(Ford)

Unlike Tesla, Ford isn’t promising any future full-self-driving capability for the Mustang Mach-E, but it does offer a driver aid system electronic driver aid system with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-centering assist. It is also compatible with Ford’s Phone as Key feature that allows drivers to open and start the vehicle with a smartphone app.

(Ford)

Ford has started taking $500 deposits to reserve a spot when the order books open next year. It hasn’t said how many Mustang Mach-Es it expects to sell, but will be launching it with a limited availability $61,000 First Edition model that’s loaded with features and a 332 hp all-wheel-drive powertrain good for 270 miles of range.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu