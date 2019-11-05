First electric Ford Mustang is a powerful peek at the brand's future

Ford decided to shock this year’s SEMA auto show in Las Vegas with an all-electric Mustang concept.

The prototype coupe features a battery-powered drivetrain from automotive sunroof and electric drive system supplier Webasto.

The Mustang Lithium has a 900 hp motor pack with 1,000 lb-ft of torque under its windowed hood and uses a next-generation 800-volt electrical system designed to handle gobs of power while reducing the amount of heat produced. To put that in perspective, the most powerful conventional Ford ever made is the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, which has a supercharged V8 rated at 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque.

While Ford didn’t release any performance numbers for the Lithium, one feature should spark the interest of car enthusiasts: a six-speed manual transmission. Electric cars typically don’t have--or even need--more than one gear, so the inclusion of a stick is all about adding a fun-to-drive element.

The body and suspension are equipped with various parts from the Ford Performance bin and the otherwise stock Mustang interior is accented with electric blue trim. There is also a tech-forward 10.4-inch infotainment screen that can be used to select from four driving modes labeled Valet, Sport, Track and Beast.

Ford doesn’t have plans to put the Lithium into production, but has promised that a hybrid Mustang is in the works and will be unveiling a “Mustang-inspired” all-electric performance SUV on Nov. 17.

