©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Edsel Ford II is selling his 1958 Edsel Bermuda station wagon

The rare wagon will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Edsel is selling his Edsel.

Edsel B. Ford II is a member of the automaker's board of directors and grandson of Edsel Ford, after whom the short-lived car brand was named.

(Barrett-Jackson)

Edsel's radically styled vehicles were launched into a recession and crowded automotive segment in 1958 and discontinued just two years later amid dismal sales.

(Barrett-Jackson)

His 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon is one of just about 800 like it that were built and features two bench seats and a rear-facing third-row that can accommodate nine passengers total.

(Barrett-Jackson)

The wood-paneled V8-powered wagon went through a restoration and update handled by Roush Performance in 2016 that included being converted from a column-mounted manual transmission to an automatic.

The car is being offered at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction on March 27 along with Ford's 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Custom Woody Wagon, which was also worked on by Roush.

(Barrett-Jackson)

"I loved the process of giving them new life with modern technology that made the classic cars more fun to drive," Ford told the Detroit Free Press. "Over the past few years, I motored along, relishing in the history they represent. I hope the next owners of these two beautiful Ford cars will also enjoy great adventures in them."

