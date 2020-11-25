TikTok star Nathan Apodaca 'ghosts' free Nissan pickup for a Chevrolet Silverado

TikTok phenomenon Nathan Apodaca just said “Thank U, next” to the midsize Nissan Frontier pickup that Ocean Spray gifted him after he went viral on the social media platform skateboarding while drinking from a bottle of the brand’s cranberry juice.

Ocean Spray delivered the Frontier to Apodaca in October with a bed full of its drinks to replace the 2005 Dodge Durango that broke down and led him to ride a skateboard to work while singing along with the Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams.”

But now Apodaca has swapped the midsize pickup for a full-size Chevrolet Silverado, or as he put it in a new TikTok post: “Ghosted....five star upgrade like....”

Apodaca’s representatives (yes, he has representatives now) clarified to Autoblog that he used the Frontier as a trade-in to buy the diesel-powered Silverado Crew Cab Z71.

The exact price paid wasn’t revealed, but the cheapest Silverado in the configuration he chose lists for $51,380 while a Frontier Pro-4X starts at $38,585.

The pickup isn’t the only purchase the newly famous Apodaca has made since reaching six million followers on TikTok. TMZ reported last week that he bought a house in Idaho Falls for $320,000 to replace the RV he was living in, which is appropriate since the Durango had over 320,000 miles on it.

