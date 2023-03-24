Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Autos Newsletter
Published

Dodge unleashes the Demon and more autos stories

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the most powerful muscle car ever

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the most powerful muscle car ever. 

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the most powerful muscle car ever.  (Dodge)

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

END OF THE ROAD: Dodge unveils the most-powerful muscle car ever. Continue reading here

ADIOS, CAMARO: Chevrolet is discontinuing its iconic pony car. Continue reading here

TAKE THE WHEEL: We rode across NJ in a semi-autonomous Cadillac and this is what happened. Continue reading here

Dodge is discontinuing production of V8-powered cars.

Dodge is discontinuing production of V8-powered cars. (Mecum Auctions)

COULD'VE HAD A V8: Dodge is discontinuing its gas-powered muscle cars and these were some of the best. Continue reading here

FORBIDDEN FORD: There's an electric Ford Explorer coming, but not to the USA. Continue reading here

The MegaREXX SVN is a custom nine-passenger Ford SUV.

The MegaREXX SVN is a custom nine-passenger Ford SUV. (MegaREXX Trucks)

MONSTER TRUCK: Giant nine-passenger Ford SUV costs big bucks. Continue reading here

CRASH COURSE: Consumer Reports says these are the best car insurance companies. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter