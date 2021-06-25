Expand / Collapse search
Amazing dash cam footage captures close call accident on Hollywood's Sunset Strip ... in 1963!

Vintage color film is a drive down memory lane

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dash cam videos of close calls and accidents are common on the Internet these days, but they're not an entirely new thing.

The Vintage Los Angeles Twitter account has posted unearthed color footage shot from a car cruising down the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles in 1963.

The two-minute Getty clip shows the camera passing by landmark buildings that today house landmark nightspots including Whisky A Go-Go, the Rainbow and The Roxy.

It's a classic car-spotter's dream until every driver's nightmare happens.

The cameraman must have been distracted, because the car runs a red light at the intersection with Doheny Rd and Corey Ave just as a Chevrolet Impala pulls in front of it.

Fortunately, both vehicles slammed on the brakes in time to avoid a collision.

As for what happens next, we don't know, because that's where the film ends.

Talk about a Hollywood cliffhanger.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos