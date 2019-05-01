Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race car at Darlington NASCAR race that looks like his dad's first

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be paying tribute to his dad when he returns to the track one more time at Darlington in August.

The (mostly) retired racer will be competing in the Xfinity series event in a car that resembles the one Earnhardt Sr. drove in his very first NASCAR Cup series race in 1975, in keeping with the event’s throwback theme.

Junior’s Hellmann’s-sponsored #8 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a light blue and yellow livery inspired by the one that Senior’s Dodge Charger featured in the World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he finished in 22nd place.

NASCAR CHAMP JOEY LOGANO MADE A SURPRISING DISCOVERY IN THE WHITE HOUSE

“This is something I’ve been wanting to do for a while,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a press release. “We had the perfect opportunity with the Darlington throwback race and I couldn’t pass up the chance. Hellmann’s has been completely supportive from the beginning and the whole concept aligns well with their core values.”

Having grown up in the sport, the younger Earnhardt has a great appreciation for its history, and continues to support the series, despite stepping away from full-time driving duties to concentrate on being a team owner and NBC Sports commentator.

Earlier this year he said he chose to run the Darlington race specifically because of the retro promotion.

“I want to be part of it. I think it’s important.”

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE NASCAR NEWS