Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive in Darlington's throwback Xfinity race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is coming back.

Back again, that is.

The retired NASCAR Cup driver confirmed that he’ll be driving in this season’s Xfinity Series throwback race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina this August, where cars feature retro sponsor designs from a given era.

It’ll be the second time Earnhardt has competed in an Xfinity race since he ended his top-tier Monster Energy Cup racing career at the end of the 2017 season.

The team owner took part in last season’s race in Richmond, Vir., where he finished fourth.

Hellmann’s sponsored the Chevrolet Camaro he drove in that event. Earnhardt hasn’t said what brand will be on his car at Darlington, but he told NBC Sports that he has a “cool throwback” planned.

“(I’m) running it because of the throwback campaign they started there,” he told the network, where he works as a NASCAR commentator. “I want to be part of it. I think it’s important.”

