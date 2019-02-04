Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive in Darlington's throwback Xfinity race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News

(Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is coming back.

Back again, that is.

The retired NASCAR Cup driver confirmed that he’ll be driving in this season’s Xfinity Series throwback race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina this August, where cars feature retro sponsor designs from a given era.

It’ll be the second time Earnhardt has competed in an Xfinity race since he ended his top-tier Monster Energy Cup racing career at the end of the 2017 season.

Tyler Reddick drove the Old Milwaukee-sponsored #9 car for JR Motorsports to a third-place finish at the 2018 Darlington Xfinity race.

Tyler Reddick drove the Old Milwaukee-sponsored #9 car for JR Motorsports to a third-place finish at the 2018 Darlington Xfinity race. (Getty Images)

The team owner took part in last season’s race in Richmond, Vir., where he finished fourth.

(Getty Images)

Hellmann’s sponsored the Chevrolet Camaro he drove in that event. Earnhardt hasn’t said what brand will be on his car at Darlington, but he told NBC Sports that he has a “cool throwback” planned.

“(I’m) running it because of the throwback campaign they started there,” he told the network, where he works as a NASCAR commentator. “I want to be part of it. I think it’s important.”

NASCAR BANS DRIVERS, STAFF FROM GAMBLING ON SPORT

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.