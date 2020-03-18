Coronavirus Closure: Ford Ranger factory shut after employee tests positive

Ford is temporarily closing its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), Fox 2 Reported.

The factory currently builds the Ranger pickup and is slated to add the all-new Bronco SUV later this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fiat Chrysler announced it was idling the Serling, Mich., facility where it manufactures the Ram 1500 pickup following the revelation that an employee there came down with the virus last week.

The moves come after the three Detroit automakers and the UAW worked out an agreement to prevent a total manufacturing shutdown in exchange for the implementation of new protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Ford has not yet said how long it expects the shutdown to last, but will be sanitizing the facility before most employees return. The employee is currently in quarantine, and anyone who came into direct contact with the individual has been asked to self-isolate.

The automaker has also reported a case of the coronavirus at its Dearborn product development center and will be idling its European factories indefinitely beginning March 19.

