Coronavirus closure: Fiat Chrysler idles Ram 1500 pickup plant in Michigan

Fiat Chrysler is idling the Sterling Heights, Mich., factory where it builds the Ram 1500 indefinitely, after revealing that an employee at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A company spokeswoman told the Detroit Free Press that employees were sent home Tuesday morning. On Monday, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM and the UAW came to an agreement on implementing new precautionary measures to continue U.S. auto manufacturing in the coming weeks.

“The company is working to align the plant’s shift pattern with yesterday’s announced agreement with the UAW. Further information regarding the resumption of operations will be shared later today," the spokeswoman said.

According to Fox 2 News, the employee hasn’t been in the factory for over a week and their work area had been sanitized.

Last week, Fiat Chrysler said an employee at its Kokomo, Ind., transmission factory tested positive for the virus and was placed in quarantine along with several coworkers who had come in contact with the individual.

The Ram pickup is Fiat Chrysler’s best-selling model line and was the second best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2019. The Sterling Heights facility produces the latest generation Ram 1500, while the last generation 1500 Classic is built at factories in Warren, Mich., and Mexico that remain open.

