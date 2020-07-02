Corey LaJoie's Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang to run Trump 2020 sponsorship in 9 races

NASCAR's Go Fas Racing will be running a Trump 2020-sponsored car for several upcoming Cup Series races, starting with the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 5.

The independent, single-car team added a small Trump 2020 sticker to its Ford Mustang at last weekend’s Pocono Speedway event, but has inked a deal with the Patriots of America PAC for it to be the primary sponsor in nine races.

According to Yahoo Sports, the PAC recently paid $350,000 to the team, but it is not clear exactly how much of the sponsorship that amount covers.

"I am honored to be part of the President's re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC. As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!" said Go Fas Racing team owner Archie St. Hilaire in a press release announcing the partnership.

LaJoie is also quoted in the release saying he will give his “best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote,” but did not declare his support for Trump. After the Pocono car was revealed he noted in his Twitter bio that he is not involved in picking the sponsorship for his car, but has since set his account to private.

LaJoie finished in a season-high eighth place at the Daytona 500, but is currently 27th in the points standings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP