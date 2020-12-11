Expand / Collapse search
Cops impound $350G Lamborghini after catching driver without insurance

British driver was taking a big risk with pricey supercar

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Talk about taking a big gamble.

A British driver has had his $350,000 Lamborghini Aventador impounded after they were caught behind the wheel without insurance.

The unidentified motorist was pulled over in Stechford, near Birmingham, on Thursday, SWNS reported.

West Midlands Police/SWNS

The West Midlands Police posted an image of the white supercar to social media with the message:

“Note to anyone who wants to buy a Lamborghini Aventador. Please remember to make sure it is insured for you to drive.”

Operating a vehicle without proper insurance is a $400 fine and six penalty points, but if a driver takes it to court and loses they can end up being sentenced with a suspended license and unlimited fine.

The Royal Automobile Club says that over 80,000 drivers are caught without insurance annually, which this year included a driver who ran into a police car just 30 seconds after driving their new car off the lot.

