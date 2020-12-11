Cops impound $350G Lamborghini after catching driver without insurance

Talk about taking a big gamble.

A British driver has had his $350,000 Lamborghini Aventador impounded after they were caught behind the wheel without insurance.

The unidentified motorist was pulled over in Stechford, near Birmingham, on Thursday, SWNS reported.

The West Midlands Police posted an image of the white supercar to social media with the message:

“Note to anyone who wants to buy a Lamborghini Aventador. Please remember to make sure it is insured for you to drive.”

Operating a vehicle without proper insurance is a $400 fine and six penalty points, but if a driver takes it to court and loses they can end up being sentenced with a suspended license and unlimited fine.

The Royal Automobile Club says that over 80,000 drivers are caught without insurance annually, which this year included a driver who ran into a police car just 30 seconds after driving their new car off the lot.

