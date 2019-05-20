Collection of 3 Shelby Cobras sold for millions at auction

A trio of Shelby Cobras sold for a combined $7 million this past weekend.

The cars were from the estate of noted collector Steven Juliano, who died from pancreatic cancer last year.

Offered at the Mecum Auctions Indianapolis event, the highlight of the group was a 1967 427 S/C Cobra Roadster with 10,000 miles on it and all original or new old stock parts, including its factory-delivered Goodyear Bluestreak tires. The car, one of just 27 built, sold for $2,860,000.

A 1966 Shelby 427 Roadster that’s not quite as rare or extreme as the S/C nevertheless went for $2,420,000, which is nearly 10 times the $250,000 paid for it the last time it was publically sold in 1987.

The mildest car of the three was a 1964 289 Cobra Roadster that sold for $1,760,000 on the strength of being the only car like it built at the factory that year with the Stage III performance upgrade.

The prices paid were on the high side for their respective models, according to the Hagerty Price Guide, but all pale in comparison to the most expensive Shelby Cobra ever sold.

The very first Cobra ever built traded hands for $13.8 million at an auction in 2016, which was the highest price paid for an American car until a 1935 Duesenberg sold last August for $22 million.

'LITTLE RED' SHELBY MUSTANG FOUND AFTER 50 YEARS: