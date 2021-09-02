Classic car duct tape cupholder hack makes a splash

Check one more off the list of things duct tape can do.

A classic car hack featured in a story about a custom 1981 Chevrolet Suburban built by Hemmings for a charity auction has overshadowed the the SUV's many custom features.

The piece chronicles a road trip by automotive journalists Mike Musto and Elana Scherr as they drive the green truck cross country and modify it along the way.

While the build included extensive updates like a new transmission and fuel injection system, it was a throwaway photo that caught the attention of car enthusiasts on Twitter.

In it, Musto is seen sitting on the driver's side of the Suburban's bench seat with two rolls of duct tape on the hump being used as cupholders.

Hemmings credited Scherr with the idea in this case, but she told Fox News Autos she's seen it used many times by others and often employs it in similar situations.

"Usually I do it with whatever tape is available, since if I were the sort of person who planned ahead I wouldn't have to be coming up with a cupholder hack in the first place," she said.

Scherr notes that duct tape is easy to find at truck stops and gas stations, so its an easy solution on the go, but that better options are available.

"If I were shopping specifically for a tape to use I'd probably look for a gaffers tape in a hardware or camera store, since that tape is less heat sensitive, and thus less likely to get melty sticky residue on the seats."

She said a large fresh roll works best, since it offers better stability, and having the tape on hand comes with an added bonus when you're driving an old vehicle.

"If you find a leak or wind whistle while driving, as we did on the Hemmings trip, you can use some of your duct tape to patch that up on the go."