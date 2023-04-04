Chrysler designed a minivan for autistic passengers

The Chrysler Pacifica will soon be living up to its name in a new way.

Chrysler has teamed up with the Autism Society of America to develop a package of accessories that creates a "calm cabin" in the minivan to help reduce anxiety.

"At Chrysler, we believe it’s no longer enough to be ‘aware’ of the millions of people living and thriving with autism, we must put acceptance into action," Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell said.

"We’re proud to offer life-enriching opportunities for individuals with autism and their families with initiatives, such as our new Calm Cabin package, that bring a little harmony to people’s lives, whether they are on a long road trip or running a quick errand."

THE CHRYSLER PACIFICA ROAD TRIPPER MINIVAN WAS DESIGNED FOR … WELL, ISN'T THAT OBVIOUS?

The package, which goes on sale this spring, includes a sound and light therapy device programmed with several modes, including a breathing coach.

It also has a comforting velvet seat belt cover, soft-touch travel pillow and a 12-pound weighted sensory blanket.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

A seat back organizer is included that has slots for the therapy device and a tablet, plus room for books and drawing implements.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Calm Cabin package will be on display at the New York International Auto Show and available through Chrysler's website later this spring for $299.95.