Chicago Auto Show: High performance 'Desert Rated' Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Mohave debut

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Jeep is turning its off-roaders into off-roadrunners.

The brand is introducing new “Desert Rated” versions of the Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup that are optimized for high-speed driving on dirt roads and sand, rather than crawling over rocks like its current Trail Rated models are.

The Wrangler and Gladiator Mojave models feature high-performance Fox shocks and hydraulic jounce bumpers designed to resist overheating and soak up big impacts, a one-inch front lift, a front skid plate, a reinforced frame, stronger axles and steering knuckles, a wider stance and the ability to lock the rear axle while the four-wheel-drive system is in high for added traction on slippery surfaces.

The Mojave models ride on 17-inch wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires and provide 11.6 inches of ground clearance. The trim level will initially be available on 3.6-liter V6-powered trucks with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing will be announced closer to when they go on sale this spring.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu