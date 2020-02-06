Chicago Auto Show: The all-wheel-drive 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle is a 7-passenger snowmobile

Hey, soccer moms and dads, it might be time to give hockey a try.

Chrysler is adding an all-wheel-drive model to its Pacifica minivan lineup for 2021.

The Pacifica Pinnacle will be the brand’s first AWD minivan since 2013 and the only competitor to the AWD Toyota Sienna.

Positioned as the new top of the line Pacifica, the Pinnacle features wood and piano black trim, quilted Nappa leather upholstered seats that come with a pair of matching lumbar pillows for the second row captain’s chairs, plus a suite of technology that includes standard automatic emergency brakes and adaptive cruise control.

The drivetrain is the big draw, though, and it’s comprised of a 3.6-liter V6 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system that operates in front-wheel-drive most of the time for efficiency, but can send up to 100 percent of the power to the rear wheels when necessary. It also has something of a precognition capability that can engage all-wheel-drive before wheel slippage occurs by monitoring the temperature, windshield wiper use and steepness of the road, among other factors.

The entire Pacifica lineup is getting a mild redesign for 2021 that includes Chrysler’s latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Alexa, Tom-Tom navigation and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with a new interface layout.

Sales of the Pacifica fell 17 percent last year, and the automaker is no doubt hoping to get a Snow Belt boost from the new offering. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but it will slot above the Pacifica Limited, which currently starts around $45,000.

