Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ford
Published

Chevy rejecting Ford-sponsored pickup truck emoji is so 2020

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Apple drops 'Jeep' from emoji search, and Jeep loves itVideo

Apple drops 'Jeep' from emoji search, and Jeep loves it

In its latest iOS update Apple removes 'Jeep' from it's emoji search. The Jeep brand is happy with the change, but some other car makers like Ford want a generic emoji association.

The pickup wars are getting emotional. Make that emojional.

Ford submitted this image with its original proposal.

Ford submitted this image with its original proposal. (Ford)

The Unicode Consortium has added a pickup truck to its list of officially recognized emojis, following a submission by Ford last year. The final, generic design differs quite a bit from Ford’s F-Series-ish proposal, but the company still celebrated the news.

Chevy Trucks wasn’t having it, though, and tweeted an image of the little red truck being towed by a larger, more realistic Silverado illustration with the hashtag #NotOurTruckEmoji.

Ford’s Director of Product Communications responded that Chevy’s tweet means it can “never” use the truck emoji.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chevy has left it at that for now, so it’s yet to be seen if it will feature the little red truck in the future, but back in 2015 the brand put out a press released that was composed only with emojis.

(Chevrolet)

Fiat Chrysler's Ram division hasn't chimed in, but last year Jeep got Apple to remove the brand's name from the list of words that generate its SUV emoji because it's "clearly not Trail Rated" like a Jeep

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu