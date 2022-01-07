Here's what the Chevrolet Silverado EV looks like at work

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is going to work is way to the top.

The all-electric pickup will debut in spring of 2023 in a commercial WT (work truck) trim before the more retail-oriented models are added to the lineup, staring with the $105,000 RST First Edition the following fall.

The first WTs won't be stripped-down trucks, however, but equipped with a 510 hp all-wheel system and a 200 kilowatt-hour battery pack that provides over 400 miles of range between charges.

It'll be able to carry a payload of 1,200 pounds in its 5-foot, 11-inch bed and is rated to tow 8,000 pounds, while a future version will be offered with 20,000 pounds of towing capability.

Functional features include a waterproof front trunk a PowerBase 10.2-kilowatt off-board power system with up to 10 outlets and an optional rack for tools that can be charged while the vehicle is on the move.

It also rides on steel wheels and Chevrolet has shown it equipped with various accessories including a brush guard, ladder rack and a cap for the bed, just like its conventional pickups.

Pricing for the launch model hasn't been released, but a $39,900 WT with a smaller battery will be added in 2024.