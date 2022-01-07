Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trucks
Published

Here's what the Chevrolet Silverado EV looks like at work

Electric pickup launching with a commercial model

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Secrets of the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup Video

Secrets of the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup

Chevrolet Silverado EV chief engineer Nichole Kraatz enters The Fox Garage to talk about the cutting-edge electric pickup.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is going to work is way to the top.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV will launch in a WT (work truck) trim.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV will launch in a WT (work truck) trim. (Chevrolet)

The all-electric pickup will debut in spring of 2023 in a commercial WT (work truck) trim before the more retail-oriented models are added to the lineup, staring with the $105,000 RST First Edition the following fall.

The Silverado EV WT interior features full digital instrumentation.

The Silverado EV WT interior features full digital instrumentation. (Chevrolet)

The first WTs won't be stripped-down trucks, however, but equipped with a 510 hp all-wheel system and a 200 kilowatt-hour battery pack that provides over 400 miles of range between charges.

Various commercial upfits will be available for the Silverado WT.

Various commercial upfits will be available for the Silverado WT. (Chevrolet)

It'll be able to carry a payload of 1,200 pounds in its 5-foot, 11-inch bed and is rated to tow 8,000 pounds, while a future version will be offered with 20,000 pounds of towing capability.

The Silverado EV PowerBase has a 10.2 kw output and can be paired with a rack for charging tools.

The Silverado EV PowerBase has a 10.2 kw output and can be paired with a rack for charging tools. (Chevrolet)

Functional features include a waterproof front trunk a PowerBase 10.2-kilowatt off-board power system with up to 10 outlets and an optional rack for tools that can be charged while the vehicle is on the move.

(Chevrolet)

It also rides on steel wheels and Chevrolet has shown it equipped with various accessories including a brush guard, ladder rack and a cap for the bed, just like its conventional pickups.

The Silverado EV is compatible with a front brush guard protecting its "frunk".

The Silverado EV is compatible with a front brush guard protecting its "frunk". (Chevrolet)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing for the launch model hasn't been released, but a $39,900 WT with a smaller battery will be added in 2024.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos