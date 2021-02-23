Expand / Collapse search
Chevrolet
Published

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the fastest-selling car in the U.S.

Mid-engine sports car spends little time on the lot

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray isn't quite the fastest car you can buy, but a new report says people are buying it faster than any other new vehicle.

A survey of sales during the month of January by iSeeCars.com found that Stingrays typically take just 10.0 days to sell and are going for an average transaction price of $84,689.

That's partially due to the perfect storm of high demand and low inventories due to labor and coronavirus-related issues that have affected production over the past year.

Next on the list is the Lexus IS 350 sports sedan at 10.9 days ($48,013) followed by the Genesis GV80 SUV, a North American Utility Vehicle of the Year finalist that typically takes 14.9 days to get to a customer's garage after they write a check for $64,624.

SYLVESTER STALLONE BOUGHT A CHEVY CORVETTE

The Lexus RX450h (16.1/$58,270) and Kia Telluride (17.2/$42,991) rounded out the top five, while the industry average in January stood at 46.2 days and $37,157.

The used car market is pretty hot right now, too, with an overall days-to-sell of 38.9 at an average price of $26,146. The Corvette (26.6) is third on that list, right behind the Hyundai Palisade (26.2) and Lexus NX 300 (26.5).

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos