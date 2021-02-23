The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the fastest-selling car in the U.S.

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray isn't quite the fastest car you can buy, but a new report says people are buying it faster than any other new vehicle.

A survey of sales during the month of January by iSeeCars.com found that Stingrays typically take just 10.0 days to sell and are going for an average transaction price of $84,689.

That's partially due to the perfect storm of high demand and low inventories due to labor and coronavirus-related issues that have affected production over the past year.

Next on the list is the Lexus IS 350 sports sedan at 10.9 days ($48,013) followed by the Genesis GV80 SUV, a North American Utility Vehicle of the Year finalist that typically takes 14.9 days to get to a customer's garage after they write a check for $64,624.

The Lexus RX450h (16.1/$58,270) and Kia Telluride (17.2/$42,991) rounded out the top five, while the industry average in January stood at 46.2 days and $37,157.

The used car market is pretty hot right now, too, with an overall days-to-sell of 38.9 at an average price of $26,146. The Corvette (26.6) is third on that list, right behind the Hyundai Palisade (26.2) and Lexus NX 300 (26.5).