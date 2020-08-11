2020 Chevrolet Corvette recalled so you don't get stuck it its 'frunk'

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is being recalled to fix an issue with the emergency hood release.

Like many mid-engine sports cars, the Corvette has a front trunk or "frunk" that a small child or adult could potentially fit into, so it has a glow-in-the-dark emergency release button inside of it as required by law.

However, Chevrolet found that when the vehicle goes into sleep mode after 10 minutes the button may not be able to wake it up and can remain inoperable.

The issue will be addressed with a software update to the Body Control Module that can be done via an over-the-air update, facilitated by the Corvette's new electrical architecture, or at a dealership.

Chevrolet did not say how many of the cars are affected, but it has sold just over 6,000 Corvettes during the first half of the year, many of which were the previous-generation front-engine model.

