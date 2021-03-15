Superstar Racing Experience stock car revealed for new all-star series

There's a new car coming to the American stock car racing scene this year.

The Superstar Racing Experience launching in June is the creation of NASCAR veterans Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham and will pit drivers with backgrounds in stock car, IndyCar, sports car and even Formula One against each other in identical cars.

The inaugural six-race series will visit half-mile tracks including the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and Eldora Speedway dirt oval, the latter of which is owned by Stewart.

Evernham, who is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief told Fox News Autos the all-star format was inspired by the International Race of Champions that ran most years from 1974 to 2006.

"Finding out who is the best driver in an equal car is something that motorsports fans have been interested in for quite some time," Evernham said.

Evernham helped design the car that will be used, which is built by Fury Race Cars. It's a unique build that takes elements from various stock cars and has been engineered to also be used on road course tracks, which may be added in future seasons.

The car features a slope nose and a high wing that's mostly for show as the spec package the drivers will use is a low downforce, high power combined with a 675 hp Ilmor V8 race engine.

There's no manufacturer branding on the car, which Evernham said makes it easier to attract drivers with contracts with automakers. The current lineup includes the likes of Stewart, Paul Tracy, Tony Kanan, Willy T. Ribbs and Bill Elliott.

Ten superstars will race against each other and one "ringer" that will be different at each race. A twelfth car will also be provided to a local up-and-coming driver from the track to give them a shot to show their stuff against the pros.

"For Nashville, we've got a couple of people really interested, so we may end up having to run an extra car at Nashville with a very, very surprise guest," Evernham said.

