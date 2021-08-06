Car Quiz: Can you identify these NASCAR tracks?

NASCAR is returning from its Olympic break this weekend to one of the most historic and recognizable tracks on the circuit.

New York's Watkins Glen International road course first hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race in 1957 and is known for its distinctive powder blue guard rails.

Every track the series visits is unique, however, even the ovals. But it still takes a true fan to pick them out.

We've collected photos of five tracks from throughout the years for you to try to name and the answers can be found if you scroll down to the bottom of this story, so no peeking, please!

1.

Hint: This track will never look like this again as it is currently undergoing a renovation that will make it narrower with steeper banking on the curves.

2.

Hint: This track no longer hosts a Cup Series race, but Darrell Waltrip once won five races in a row here.

3.

Hint: It's the only track from NASCAR's first season that's still in use.

4.

Hint: It was both NASCAR's first fully-paved track and superspeedway.

5.

Hint: This was the proposal for the track that would become NASCAR's most important.

Answers:

1. Atlanta Motor Speedway

2. North Wilkesboro Speedway

3. Martinsville Speedway

4. Darlington Raceway

5. Daytona International Speedway

