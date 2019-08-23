Caped Crusader fan selling unique Batmobile tribute car on Craigslist

Holy custom car, Batman!

A 1973 Opel GT built to resemble the Michael Keaton-era Batmobile is for sale on Craigslist in New York.

The unique black coupe has been modified with a faux turbine inlet, roof-mounted air scoop and tailfins, and covered in Batman logos that strays from the original's design.

It was commissioned in the 1990s by a California doctor who used it to cheer up kids until he was able to acquire a more accurate replica of the movie car.

The single-seat interior is equipped with a suite of vintage Sony electronics that includes a Hi-8 VCR and Magic Link PDA, a Super NES that plays the Batman Forever game and, of course, a bat phone. It also has power-opening doors and old-school underbody lighting to create a hovering effect.

The current owner, Mitch Mantell, tells Fox News Autos that he is a Batman fanatic who was dreaming of owning a 1960s-style Batmobile when he came across this one on Ebay about decade ago, and drives it in his local Halloween parade and children’s charity events.

He ended up buying an Adam West-era replica a few years later, however, and has finally decided to let this one go. He noted that younger people have more of a connection to the Opel because it better represents the Batmobile with which they grew up.

Mantell has it listed for $35,000, which is about $10,000 more than a perfect stock Opel GT is worth, according to the Hagerty Price Guide, which doesn’t have an entry for Batmobiles.

