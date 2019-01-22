Expand / Collapse search
Toyota 'Batmobile' is no joke

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News

A used 2002 Toyota MR2 is worth about $8,000, but there’s one in England that’ll cost you closer to $150,000.

That’s because it’s been turned into a tribute to Christian Bale-era Batman’s “Tumbler.”

It was built by a movie car hire company called Character Cars, and is a head-turner, even if it’s much smaller than the real deal Batmobile.

Beyond the bodywork, the vehicle has been heavily modified with new suspensions and a dually rear end that uses the wheels and tires from a military truck. The engine has also been swapped for a tuned 2.0-liter motor with 400 hp and it’s equipped with a faux-flame-throwing exhaust.

Since the windshield is blacked out, front and rear cameras with infrared capability and monitors have been installed to help you along as you turn the bat-shaped steering wheel. For some reason, it has police lights and sirens, which Batman never needed, and also road lighting, which it doesn’t need because it’s not street legal as-is, although it is titled.

The custom car will be auctioned alongside a number of conventional ones at the Historics Auctioneers event on March 2 at the Ascot Racecourse.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.