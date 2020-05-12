Canadian cops catch 18-year-old speeder going 191 mph in dad's car

Police caught a 18-year-old driving his dad’s car 191 mph on a highway near Toronto on Sunday, impounding the car and suspending his license.

Noah Lauricella was clocked doing 308 kilometers per hour in a 100 kph zone on the Queen Elizabeth Way south of Toronto in Burtlington in a high-performance Mercedes-Benz C63, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

“This is the fastest speed I’ve ever heard of,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

Schmidt said passing cars were “honking in delight” when they saw the Mercedes pulled over on the side of the road.

Lauricella, who had a 19-year-old passenger with him, was charged with stunt driving/street racing and criminal dangerous driving, according to Schmidt. Per Canadian law, the car was impounded for a week and Lauricella’s license suspended for the same duration to get them off the road as an immediate safety measure.

Area police reported a 600 percent increase in stunt driving citations from March 23 to April 27 attributed to a reduction in traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic, Global News reported.

