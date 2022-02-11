Expand / Collapse search
Caitlyn Jenner's favorite car is a tribute to her WWII veteran dad

Olympic champion drives the same type of car he taught her to drive in

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Caitlyn Jenner knows a few things about cool cars.

Jenner is often seen out and about in her Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Jenner is often seen out and about in her Porsche 911 GT2 RS. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance)

The Olympic champion competed in the IMSA sports car series through the 1980s, recently launched a team in the all-female W Series racing league and her daily driver today is a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which is about as super as cars get.

Caitlyn Jenner's 1960 Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite is identical to the one her father taught her to drive in.

Caitlyn Jenner's 1960 Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite is identical to the one her father taught her to drive in. (Caitlyn Jenner)

Her favorite car, however, is a much humbler two-seater that holds a very special meaning to her.

"When I was 15 years old, my dad taught me how to drive in an Austin-Healey, 1960 Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite," Jenner told The Fox Garage.

Jenner's father sold it before she got her driver's license.

Jenner's father sold it before she got her driver's license. (Caitlyn Jenner)

"And then, a few months later, it was my birthday, and I went down and got my driver's license, came home, and the car wasn't in the garage and I said, ‘Dad, where’s the Bugeye? I can finally drive it on the street.' He goes, ‘I sold it this morning.’ I was devastated."

Jenner never forgot the car and about seven years ago found one that looked exactly like her father's and bought it.

Jenner memorialized her father with a note on the car.

Jenner memorialized her father with a note on the car. (Caitlyn Jenner)

"And on the back, right where it says ‘Sprite’ I put ‘Dad’s Sprite' in honor of my father, who is a World War II veteran, landed on Omaha beach, buried at Arlington," she said.

"He was a great American, a great patriot, and he would really appreciate that I had that car today."

Her father, William Hugh Jenner, was also an impressive athlete in his own right, having won a silver medal in the 100-meter dash at the "GI Olympics" held in Nuremberg after the fall of the Nazi regime.

The elder Jenner died in 2000 at age 77 after a career as a tree surgeon and landscaper.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos