Caitlyn Jenner's favorite car is a tribute to her WWII veteran dad

Caitlyn Jenner knows a few things about cool cars.

The Olympic champion competed in the IMSA sports car series through the 1980s, recently launched a team in the all-female W Series racing league and her daily driver today is a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which is about as super as cars get.

Her favorite car, however, is a much humbler two-seater that holds a very special meaning to her.

"When I was 15 years old, my dad taught me how to drive in an Austin-Healey, 1960 Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite," Jenner told The Fox Garage.

"And then, a few months later, it was my birthday, and I went down and got my driver's license, came home, and the car wasn't in the garage and I said, ‘Dad, where’s the Bugeye? I can finally drive it on the street.' He goes, ‘I sold it this morning.’ I was devastated."

Jenner never forgot the car and about seven years ago found one that looked exactly like her father's and bought it.

"And on the back, right where it says ‘Sprite’ I put ‘Dad’s Sprite' in honor of my father, who is a World War II veteran, landed on Omaha beach, buried at Arlington," she said.

"He was a great American, a great patriot, and he would really appreciate that I had that car today."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her father, William Hugh Jenner, was also an impressive athlete in his own right, having won a silver medal in the 100-meter dash at the "GI Olympics" held in Nuremberg after the fall of the Nazi regime.

The elder Jenner died in 2000 at age 77 after a career as a tree surgeon and landscaper.