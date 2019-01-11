Cadillac plans to announce electric car push, report says

Cadillac is going electric...again.

The American luxury automaker, which recently announced the discontinuation of its only battery-powered model, the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid, is planning to launch a fully-electric vehicle to take on Tesla with, sources tell Reuters.

Cadillac is expected to announce plans for the new vehicle during a webcast for investors on Friday morning, but not all of the details.

The vehicle, which could be either a car or utility vehicle, will likely be built on a new electric platform that General Motors is developing to be used for a variety of vehicles larger than the current battery-powered Chevrolet Bolt.

Cadillac’s first attempt at a plug-in car was the Chevrolet Volt-based ELR hybrid of 2014, which could go 37 miles per charge and used a four-cylinder range-extending engine for longer trips. The stylish, but underpowered coupe had a starting price above $75,000 and, despite later discounting, Cadillac sold fewer than 2,000 of them before discontinuing it in 2016.

Cadillac never released breakout sales figures for the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid, which was similarly priced but a much more powerful full size-sedan with an electric range of 31 miles, but it lasted just two model years before being discontinued in 2018.

Along with Tesla, Jaguar, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have recently unveiled all-electric models that will be flooding the marketplace soon.

Cadillac has not commented on the Reuters report.

