Cadillac's 'Monster' Hypercar will attempt to win Le Mans and Daytona 24 hour races

Cadillac is hoping its third time at Le Mans is le charme.

The automaker has revealed the new prototype racing car that it will enter into the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year.

The Project GTP Hypercar has been designed to meet the latest regulations of the IMSA GTP and World Endurance Championship Hypercar classes, which are being harmonized to allow the same vehicles to compete in both series.

Cadillac is the defending IMSA champion and the new car will compete in both series full-time starting with the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The Project GTP Hypercar is a collaboration between Cadillac Racing and race car builder Dallara and was designed with input from the Cadillac exterior design team led by Chris Mikalauskas, who said it offers a hint at the brand's future performance car styling direction.

It also prominently features the latest version of the Cadillac crest on its nose. The logo transitioning from color to grayscale as part of the brand's shift toward becoming an all-electric automaker.

The car isn't all electric, but does combine a 5.5-liter V8 with a motor generator unit that's standard across the Hypercar class and features an electric motor, battery pack and control electronics that turn it into a hybrid vehicle.

The Le Mans campaign marks Cadillac's return to the race for the first time since 2002, when it ended a three-year effort to win the prestigious race without success.

Prior to that, legendary American racer Briggs Cunningham brought two very different Cadillacs to Le Mans in 1950.

One was a production-based Series 61 and the other an aerodynamically refined prototype nicknamed by fans "Le Monstre" (French for "The Monster") due to its ungainly appearance.

After fighting through various mechanical and competition issues they finished 10th and 11th, respectively, over 20 laps behind the winner. A British Allard powered by a Cadillac engine did finish third, however.

The Project GTP Hypercar pays tribute to its forebear by wearing the same number 9 as Cunningham's car, with "Le Monstre" displayed underneath.

Ford remains the only American automaker with an overall win at Le Mans, having taken the checkered flag each year from 1966 to 1969.

The Project GTP Hypercar is expected to begin on track testing this summer in preparation for its competitive debut at Daytona.