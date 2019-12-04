The Buick Regal is getting killed in 2021, creating an all-SUV brand

The Buick Regal lineup is being discontinued for 2021, leaving the brand with a lineup comprised exclusively of utility vehicles.

The Regal name was first used in 1973 and has appeared on six generations of the model, with a few hiatuses along the way.

A spokesman confirmed the move to Motor Authority, telling the website: "Buick continues to be ahead of the consumer shift toward SUVs. In fact, nearly 90 percent of Buick sales to date this year have been crossovers.” Buick had previously announced it was eliminating the LaCrosse sedan and Cascada convertible for 2020.

The German-built Regal is available in the U.S. as both the hatchback Regal Sportback and an all-wheel-drive station wagon called the Regal TourX, which combined for just 8,849 sales through the first nine months of this year. The TourX is the only station wagon currently offered by an American brand.

The Regal will continue to be sold in China, where it is also manufactured.

Buick recently unveiled a new subcompact SUV called the Encore GX that will roll into showrooms alongside the Encore, Envision and Enclave utility vehicles starting next spring.

