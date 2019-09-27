Bollinger Motors electric SUV and pickup revealed ahead of 2020 launch

Electric off-road truck startup Bollinger Motors has unwrapped the production-spec SUV and pickup it’s aiming to begin building next year.

The fledgling automaker emerged on the scene in 2017 with a boxy, battery-powered SUV prototype designed in Hobart, N.Y., but has since moved its headquarters near Detroit in order to tap into the vast automotive industry resources there.

The bare-bare bones trucks haven’t strayed too far from the original design, and feature a stripped-out interior and riveted aluminum body that wouldn’t look out of place in a military motor pool, but hides high-tech equipment underneath.

Called the B1 and B2, the four-door SUV and pickup are equipped with enormous 120-kilowatt-hour battery packs, dual electric motors with a combined output of 614 hp and 688 lb-ft of torque. Bollinger says the Class 3 (think Ford F-350) trucks can sprint to 60 mph in a sports car-like 4.5 seconds, carry over 5,000 pounds and tow 7,500 pounds.

The trucks ride on a fully independent adjustable hydro-pneumatic suspension that provides a nominal ground clearance of 15 inches (a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is set at 10.9 inches) and can be raised or lowered five inches. Both have removable roof panels and the front wall of the pickup’s bed can be dropped down to extend it into the cabin, similar to how the Chevrolet Avalanche worked.

ELECTRIC PICKUPS ARE THE NEXT BIG THING IN ELECTRIC VEHICLES

They also have front trunks and front gates that can be opened to provide a full pass-through down the center of the truck for long items like wood beams.

The exact range hasn’t been finalized, but the company has previously indicated that it will be at least 200 miles per charge. Pricing for the low-volume vehicles is still very much a grey area, but founder Robert Bollinger has previously said he is aiming for well under $100,000, which could pit it directly against the smaller but more luxurious Rivan R1S and R1T electric pickup and SUV that are also set to go on sale next year.

