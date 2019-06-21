Body of missing journalist David Johnson found in river, family says

The body of missing automotive Journalist David “Davey” Johnson has been found in the Mokelumne River, according to friends and family.

Johnson, 43, was last heard from on June 5 and his belongings were found in Mokelumne Hill, Calif., near the river two days later. A multi-agency search and rescue operation that began on June 8 ended on Monday, but deputies of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and its Marine Safety Unit continued looking for him in the area.

The news was released on Twitter by Johnson's friend, Abigail Bassett, who has been acting as an informal spokeswoman for his family during the search:

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s office has not yet released any official information about the discovery.

Johnson was a well-known writer and photographer whose work appeared in Motorcyclist, Car & Driver and other publications.

Bassett said that Johnson's family will share more information in the coming days and that a date for a memorial service has not yet been set.

This is a developing story, check back for updates