Black Friday car shopping: Time to buy an electric vehicle?

If you want to save big money on a car on Black Friday, it might be time to buy a small used electrified vehicle.

According to TrueCar, the Chevrolet Bolt EV has seen the biggest drop in prices this month, down 6.3% since October. It's not the result of any specific deals, but the going market rate for the compact electric utility vehicle.

The Bolt was first on the list ahead of the ancient Chrysler PT Cruiser and Lincoln Town Car, both going for 5.5% less than last month, while several other compact EVs and hybrids made the top 15.

They include the Chevrolet Volt (-5.1), Volkswagen e-Golf (-5.1), Hyundai Ioniq Electric (-5.0), BMW i3 (-4.9), Nissan Leaf (-4.8), Ford C-Max (-4.8), Honda Insight (-4.7), Honda Clarity (-4.6) and Toyota Prius c (-4.6).

If you're in the market for a new car, there are also some good deals to be had. Chevy is offering an $8,500 cash allowance on 2020 models through the end of the month, which brings its base price of $37,495 down to $28,995, and the Nissan Leaf is available for purchase with no money down and no interest for five years. The Leaf starts at $32,525 but qualifies for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

