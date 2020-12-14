Expand / Collapse search
Scotland gives fleet of snowplows hilarious names

School kids provide nicknames for the country's trucks

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
And you thought the Santa Tracker was winter fun.

The Scottish Government operates a website that shows the live locations of its road salt trucks, which may not sound particularly exciting, but each has been giving a humorous name.

Spready Mercury, Gritney Spears, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and Han Snow-lo are just a few of the dozens of trucks that will be in operation through the spring.

The website has been in operation since 2016 but recently gained global attention after a report in The Herald. According to the BBC, the nicknaming convention began in 2006 when schoolchildren were asked to make suggestions.

Many of the trucks have their names displayed on the side, like Gritallica.

The Herald has the full list of names, which includes True Gritter and Sprinklebell.

