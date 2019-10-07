Bear cubs stuck in van freed after honking horn

They weren’t smarter than the average bear, but it seemed that way.

A pair of cubs that got stuck in a van in Gatlinburg, Tenn., were freed after they started honking the vehicle’s horn.

Home security technician Jeff Stokely said he was at a customer’s house when he heard a horn blaring outside and realized it was coming from his company van.

When he approached it, he saw the cubs climbing around inside the front cabin and leaning on the horn. He’s not exactly sure how they got trapped, but the noise sure got his attention.

After making sure mamma bear wasn't around, Stokely opened the rear door and the cubs ran off into the nearby woods safe and (without any) sound.

