Christmas
Published

Does auto insurance cover presents stolen from your vehicle?

Cars packed with presents are an appealing target for thieves.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
How the coronavirus pandemic is impacting holiday shopping Video

Macro Trends Advisors LLC founding partner Mitch Roschelle joins 'America's News HQ.'

Last-minute holiday shopping can mean parking lots full of cars and trucks packed with pricey presents.

(iStock/SoopySue)

They’re like buffets for thieves looking for a quick and valuable score, but you have insurance if something goes wrong, right?

Hopefully, you do, but it’s not your car insurance that will help out if the Grinch empties your trunk.

A comprehensive insurance plan only covers the vehicle itself in the case of theft, not personal items left in it. According to Nationwide, you’ll have to rely on your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policy to get your gifts replaced.

That’s true even if the entire vehicle is stolen and applies to anything that’s left in it, rather than part of it, including any electronics you have stuck to the windshield and dashboard hula dancers.

FILING AN AUTO INSURANCE CLAIM? AVOID THESE 3 COSTLY MISTAKES

Value Penguin notes that your policy may only cover the actual cash value of the items rather than the replacement cost value, but anything brand new should qualify for the latter.

As for the Rudolph nose on the hood, it depends on how many stormy winters it’s guided you through.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos