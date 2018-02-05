Expand / Collapse search
How to watch the Daytona 500

Who has won the most Daytona 500s?

Many NASCAR Hall of Famers have been unable to take home the trophy at the fabled Daytona 500 in Florida. Others have found success, but only a dozen have won it twice, and these drivers who have surpassed that record are the masters of the Great American Race.

NASCAR fans, get ready: the Daytona 500 is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Drivers will soon hit the track at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in hopes of winning the 500-mile race.

Here's what you need to know about this year’s competition:

What time is the Daytona 500? 

The Daytona 500 will take place later this month.

Viewers can tune in Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX to catch the action.

Those with a participating TV provider can also watch the race online and on smart devices using FOX Sports GO.

How many laps are there? 

"The Great American Race" consists of 200 laps.

Who is the pole-sitter? 

This year Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the fastest qualifier and will be starting on pole position alongside Alex Bowman, with Daytona Duel winners Joey Logano and William Byron behind them.

Who is the grand marshal?

President Trump will become the second president to serve as grand marshal for the race and give the "start your engines" command to the drivers.

Florida Gov. Charlie Crist had the honor in 2019, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. the year before him.

Two-time race winner Dale Earnhardt, Jr. returns to wave the green flag as the honorary starter this year.

What else should I know about race day? 

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will be an honorary starter for the Daytona 500.

Five-time Daytona Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael will serve as an honorary race official. He will be introduced at the drivers' meeting, take a lap around Daytona International Speedway in a parade car and participate in question-and-answer sessions with fans.

WWE Superstar Sheamus is set to serve as the honorary pace car driver. The wrestler will be behind the wheel of the Toyota Camry TRD and will be the first WWE star to hit the tracks after John Cena's 2012 appearance.

Hootie & the Blowfish vocalist Darius Rucker is set to perform a pre-race concert.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 