America's most-driven vehicle isn't exactly what you'd call a 'driver's car'

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The most-driven and least-driven vehicles in the U.S. are Chevrolets, according to a new report. But they couldn’t be any more different.

Online marketplace iseecars.com analyzed sales of millions of 10-year-old vehicles between 2015 and 2018 to determine which ones had the most miles on them.

Trucks, SUVs and minivans dominated the list, with the Chevrolet Suburban on top at 14,862 annual miles, which is 24 percent above the industry average of 11,987.

It was followed by the nearly identical GMC Yukon XL, Toyota Sequoia, Honda Odyssey and Chevrolet Tahoe, with the Toyota Prius the only car in the top 13.

On the other hand, the Chevrolet Corvette Convertible had the lowest miles at just 4,272, with the Porsche 911 Convertible, 911 Coupe and Corvette coupe not far behind.

In fact, coupes and convertibles were roundly outdone for overall class honors, finishing dead last behind minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, wagons, sedans and hatchbacks.

(Are minivans the true "driver's cars" now?)

Here’s a look at the top 13 models:

1              Chevrolet Suburban         14,862

2              GMC Yukon XL                14,708

3              Toyota Sequoia                14,193

4              Honda Odyssey               14,120

5              Chevrolet Tahoe              14,040

6              Honda Pilot                      13,920

7              GMC Yukon                     13,755

8              Nissan Armada                13,753

9              Ford Expedition               13,704

10           Cadillac Escalade ESV    13,615

11           Toyota Prius                      13,534

12           Toyota Sienna                  13,442

13           Toyota Land Cruiser         13,434

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu