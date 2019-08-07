America's most-driven vehicle isn't exactly what you'd call a 'driver's car'

The most-driven and least-driven vehicles in the U.S. are Chevrolets, according to a new report. But they couldn’t be any more different.

Online marketplace iseecars.com analyzed sales of millions of 10-year-old vehicles between 2015 and 2018 to determine which ones had the most miles on them.

Trucks, SUVs and minivans dominated the list, with the Chevrolet Suburban on top at 14,862 annual miles, which is 24 percent above the industry average of 11,987.

It was followed by the nearly identical GMC Yukon XL, Toyota Sequoia, Honda Odyssey and Chevrolet Tahoe, with the Toyota Prius the only car in the top 13.

On the other hand, the Chevrolet Corvette Convertible had the lowest miles at just 4,272, with the Porsche 911 Convertible, 911 Coupe and Corvette coupe not far behind.

In fact, coupes and convertibles were roundly outdone for overall class honors, finishing dead last behind minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, wagons, sedans and hatchbacks.

(Are minivans the true "driver's cars" now?)

Here’s a look at the top 13 models:

1 Chevrolet Suburban 14,862

2 GMC Yukon XL 14,708

3 Toyota Sequoia 14,193

4 Honda Odyssey 14,120

5 Chevrolet Tahoe 14,040

6 Honda Pilot 13,920

7 GMC Yukon 13,755

8 Nissan Armada 13,753

9 Ford Expedition 13,704

10 Cadillac Escalade ESV 13,615

11 Toyota Prius 13,534

12 Toyota Sienna 13,442

13 Toyota Land Cruiser 13,434

